NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305,986 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.