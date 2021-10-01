nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. nCino comprises approximately 2.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of nCino worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,335 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $71.01. 5,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,776. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -136.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

