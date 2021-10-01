Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.65 ($81.94).

NEM opened at €90.70 ($106.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €91.78 ($107.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of €82.07 and a 200-day moving average of €67.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

