Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

