New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 39,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 556,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 656,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

