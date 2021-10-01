NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,670. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $962.85 million, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

