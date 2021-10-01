Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 18,680 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tenable worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TENB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,156. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

