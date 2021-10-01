Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 15,890 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 58.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.40.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $245.83 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

