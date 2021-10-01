Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 23,095 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.10. 27,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

