Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 23,095 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.10. 27,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
