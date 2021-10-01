Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

Get Nicox alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NICXF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicox (NICXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.