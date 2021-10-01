NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,099,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.