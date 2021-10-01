Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

