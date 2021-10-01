Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 160,229 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160,229 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $652,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

