Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

