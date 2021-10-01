NKN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.69 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $217.35 million and $8.69 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NKN has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00080905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00142720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00104977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00136162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013891 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.