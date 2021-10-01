Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Sells $652,771.28 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.80 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $538.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.82, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

