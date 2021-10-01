Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NRDXF stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Nordex has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

