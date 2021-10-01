Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.20.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $239.25 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

