Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

NHYDY stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

