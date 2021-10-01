Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$39.84. 136,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,028. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 47.43.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 143.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

