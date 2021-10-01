NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

NG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaGold Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

