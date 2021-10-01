Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

