Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 204.5% in September

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of QQQX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 163.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

