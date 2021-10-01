Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 204.5% in September

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of QQQX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
