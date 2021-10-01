Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Up 164.3% in September

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 64,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

