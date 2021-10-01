Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 72,822 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,632. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

