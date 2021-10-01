Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 264,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.99. 18,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

