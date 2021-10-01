Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.