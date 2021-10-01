Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 70,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 96.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ODC opened at $35.00 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

