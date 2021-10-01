Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.33.

OKTA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.26. 15,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,257. Okta has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

