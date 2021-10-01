Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

