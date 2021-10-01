Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.40

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 46753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities raised their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

