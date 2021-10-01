ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $59.53. 50,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

