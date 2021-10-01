OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Financial Analysis

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get OneSpan alerts:

This table compares OneSpan and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $215.69 million 3.50 -$5.45 million $0.16 117.38 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.92 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -9.29% -5.28% -3.62% Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OneSpan and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.59%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpan beats Creative Realities on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.