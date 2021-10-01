OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.34. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 545 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $941.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after buying an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 1,474,091 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after buying an additional 852,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 843,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 795,068 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

