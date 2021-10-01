Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.67. Onion Global shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

