Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ooma were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OOMA stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

