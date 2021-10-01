OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

