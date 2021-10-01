Open Governance Token Hits One Day Volume of $82,680.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $914,466.39 and $82,680.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

