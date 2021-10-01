Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Oportun Financial worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $25.03 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

