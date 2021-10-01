Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLCLY shares. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $32.36 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

