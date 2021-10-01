Origo (OGO) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Origo has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origo

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

