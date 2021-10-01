Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Kepler Capital Markets

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 77.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.