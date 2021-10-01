Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post sales of $388.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.45 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $28,725,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

