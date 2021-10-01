Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,145. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

