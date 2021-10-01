Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 135 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.73 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

