Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.48. 2,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

