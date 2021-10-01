Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 106,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

