Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 630,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.