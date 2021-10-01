Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PANW opened at $479.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,184 shares of company stock worth $16,385,304 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

