Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 81.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

